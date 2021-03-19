Remember when we shared with you Tesla's colossal Giga Press diecasting machine? It's the size of a small house, and can help Tesla build cars more quickly and efficiently. The gem comes from IDRA Group, and it's actually not the largest unit the company makes.

In fact, IDRA general manager Ricardo Ferrario says it has built a world's first, and an order has already been placed. It's the company's 8,000-ton Giga Press for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed during the Q4 2020 earnings call that the automaker would need an even bigger Giga Press machine for the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. IDRA Group just released the video above talking about the topic, the order, and the machine itself. Ferrario shared:

“Once again, IDRA makes a world’s first for technological innovation, and we are very proud to announce that today, on the 16th of March 2021, we’ve been able to secure the first order for an 8,000-ton die-casting machine. This order is being placed by a leading global manufacturer for new energy vehicles.”

If you aren't already aware, Tesla is working to make cars much like Matchbox cars, with single large castings and fewer parts. It has already used similar machines for the Model Y electric crossover's rear underbody.

Some people may point out that Ferrario never actually names Tesla in the video above. However, he names a "leading global manufacturer for new energy vehicles.” While this may be enough to convince most people he's talking about Tesla, he also goes on to share details that coincide precisely with Musk's discussion during the previous call.

Moreover, as IDRA has made these announcements in the past related to the smaller (but still goliath at 6,000 tons) diecasting machines, it has continued to be in reference to Tesla and its orders and implementation. Ferrario continued via Teslarati:

“This giant machine will be used for the production of chassis components of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, full electric lightweight goods vehicles, and SUVs. It is a maestro, and not only shows the capabilities of IDRA’s technical superiority, but also validates the many, many years of hard work that have gone into realizing this project."

Check out the brief video above. Then, scroll down and drop us a line in the comment section.