Opel has been teasing the Manta GSe ElektroMod Coupe for over a month and now that it has been finally revealed, it was certainly worth the wait. As its name suggests, it is an EV conversion restomod project based on the original Opel Manta of the 1960s, made to celebrate the model’s 50th anniversary.

The car’s body is pretty much unchanged, but the manufacturer has changed enough to really make it pop. It’s finished in a very bold greenish yellow color (this would be called ‘highlighter green,’ would it not?), with a contrasting black hood, some big rims (17-inch by Ronal) and what Opel calls a ‘Pixel-Vizor’ front grille.

The latter is basically a screen that spans across most of the upper part of the front fascia and it displays various messages about the car, announcing the fact that it is fully-electric. And while the rear lights may appear to still be original, they actually aren’t - Opel has recreated them with a modern twist and lots of LED lights.

Gallery: Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD (2021)

26 Photos

Inside, the makeover continues with digital screens instead of traditional dials, a pair of custom sports seats and accents in the same striking shade as the exterior. Opel has kept the original Manta steering wheel, though, and if you look a little closer, you will also spot the original manual transmission gear knob.

That’s not an accident as this vehicle still has a proper manual gearbox. It is no longer connected to the original 105 horsepower engine, which has been replaced by a 147 horsepower electric motor that also makes 255 Nm (188 pound-feet) of torque. No performance figures are mentioned, but we are told the motor draws from a 31 kWh battery pack that provides a range of around 200 km (124 miles) on one charge.