Rivian Is Hiring People To Launch A Summer Test Drive Tour

A J.D. Power study recently showed that EV adoption depends on a “taste of honey,” as Sandy Munro once said. In other words, driving an EV makes people realize how good these machines can be. Rivian is aware of that, and it will start a summer test drive tour with its products. The company is now hiring nine Event Team Managers to handle this tour.

We learned that thanks to the Riviam Forums team. The user SoCalTravels posted the text Rivian used to describe the job, and it clearly states that it will start “demonstration drives” in the summer and that these tours will take “an approximate 4-month duration.”

According to Rivian, these drives “are the moment in which our customers will experience our vehicle and our brand for the very first time.” That said, the Event Team Managers will have quite some responsibility in making proper introductions.

Rivian wants them to enhance these customers’ experiences with the R1T and the R1S “with the subtleties in which we greet, engage, and guide them through their time spent in our space by leading by example and supporting your field team in this process.” Finally, the company expects them to find ways to “ensure we overdeliver on every aspect of our customer’s expectations.”

It seems the first ones to have the chance to drive these cars will be “preorder holders.” These tours will be their “chance to ask questions, experience the product, and discover what is next on their Rivian journey.” It is not clear if Rivian will extend these test drives to people who do not have a reservation for their cars.

The last time we checked, Rivian had around 30,000 preorders for its cars. If four months is the time it will take for all of them to drive the vehicles, that would mean 250 test drives per day during 120 days – quite a fleet dedicated to that goal.

The nine Event Team Manager job positions are available in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Irvine, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These should be the places around which most of these reservation holders live. Curiously, one of these Even Team Manager can work remotely.

Now that we know what these guys will have to do, we just have to wait for the “demonstration drives” to be announced. Reservation holders and people willing to make the same move are certainly more anxious to learn about them than anyone else.