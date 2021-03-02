When Sandy Munro said his road trip with a Tesla Model 3 gave him a taste of honey, he was not alone. At least that’s the conclusion of the first U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration (EVC) study from J.D. Power. People that drove or rode in an electric car at least once are more inclined to buy an EV.

According to the study, 46 percent of the respondents that bought or leased an EV in the past were “very likely” to consider doing that again. Hitching a ride in an electric car also has a seductive effect: people who did so are almost three times more prone to purchasing an EV than those who never had such experience – 20 percent compared to 7 percent.

Driving or riding in an EV helps people put the myths around electric cars under the right perspective. They realize range anxiety is not that big of a deal. In fact, J.D. Power states it is right the opposite: customers that drive more tend to consider the saving with charging more than compensate any concerns about where to get more electricity.

It may seem like a paradox that the owners of premium brand vehicles who are very likely to consider an EV (36 percent) are a group more than two times larger than that of mass-market brand car holders. Yet, it shows that electric cars need to become more affordable to allow these other customers to be able to consider them as options.

Another apparent paradox emerged from the study: people that take more than ten road trips per year are more than three times more willing to consider an electric car than those who don’t take any: 34 percent against 10.

People who commute for more than an hour also have EVs on their minds almost four times more (35 percent) than those who don’t commute (9 percent). That shows that electric cars have a financial appeal when it comes to ownership expenses and a more refined and silent drive to work and back home.

Among the people who say they are very unlikely to consider buying an electric car, 30 percent confess they need more information about driving and owning EVs. That shows that any automaker willing to sell electric cars has to invest in staff training at dealerships and in more test drives.

Finally, the study revealed that 27 percent of the customers considering an EV have Tesla in sight. Their main argument for buying one is performance. Regardless, only 4 percent among them would not buy anything else. Loyalty is something customers are not expected to have if other companies can offer them better options not only in performance but also build quality and servicing. Tesla should have that in mind.