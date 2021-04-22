Most of the advertisements and social media content that Ford puts out about the Mustang Mach-E showcases the most powerful version of it, the GT. What would a Mustang be without the very popular GT model? Well, that’s something the Mach-E lineup almost went without.

According to a report by Muscle Cars and Trucks, Ford’s Global Director of Battery Electric Vehicle Product Development Darren Palmer said the Mach-E GT almost didn’t happen:

“We knew we needed to go further, so that’s why we went for the GT,” Palmer said. “So GT wasn’t originally in the plans, but when we saw what it could be we added it. And so the GT is launching soon and that brings it to another level. The performance on that thing, the acceleration, it’s like almost nothing we’ve ever sold. It’s going to really change people’s impression.”

The Mustang nameplate on an electric SUV angered as many as it confused. Among other reasons, Ford had to produce a powerful GT version in order for the name to make more sense. Not only that, Ford wants to bring excitement to their all-new EV, and a GT model is a great way to do it.

Not to mention, if Ford wants to properly compete with the Tesla Model Y, it needs a model that can keep up with the Model Y Performance.

Tesla doesn’t advertise Model Y Performance horsepower, but many estimate it to be in the area between 450 - 500 hp. The same goes for lb-ft of torque. The Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition make 480 hp. The GT produces 600 lb-ft of torque but the Performance Editions makes 634 lb-ft.

Tesla says the Model Y Performance can hit 60 in 3.5 seconds while Ford claims the GT Performance Edition also does it in 3.5 seconds. Ford states the regular GT model hits 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Once Ford starts Mach-E GT deliveries later this summer, we will find out who is faster thanks to the ever-popular drag race videos.

It’s odd that Ford almost didn’t consider a GT model for the Mach-E, maybe that was in the early stages of planning. Regardless, it will likely pay off with sales. Orders for the GT model start later this month.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition