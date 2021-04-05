The Lamborghini Urus is one of the most aggressive and quickest SUVs in the world, so if there’s one high-rider that could out-accelerate a Tesla Model Y Performance, well, this is it. Edmunds pitted a very green Urus against its long term test Model Y and the drag race’s result was a predictable one, at least if you also took a look at the two vehicles’ spec sheets beforehand.

In case you’re not familiar with it, the Urus is Lamborghini’s firs SUV, a vehicle loosely related to the Audi Q8, but cranked up past eleven. Its twin-turbo V8 engine makes 641 horsepower and 850 Nm (626 pound-feet) of torque and it has a top speed of 305 km/h or 190 mph. Claimed acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 3.6 seconds and from nought to 200 km/h (124 mph) it’s 12.8 seconds.

On paper, the Model Y Performance, with its claimed benchmark sprint time to 96 km/h (60 mph) of 3.5 seconds should be a match for the Lambo, but as this video shows, the Tesla can’t quite launch hard enough to keep up. And this is odd given how good powerful EVs are at launching off the line, but the Model Y is just a bit less brutal to get itself moving.

Is it a massive difference? No, of course not, and the obvious winner in this drag race (even though it technically never finished first) is the Model Y simply because it is four times cheaper and it still almost managed to keep up with the Lambo. So even though it might not be able to out-accelerate an Urus, the fact that it comes so close to matching it makes it an amazing performance deal for the price.