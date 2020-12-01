Ford has just announced that it's coming out with a souped-up Performance Edition of its Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford says the Mach-E GT Performance Edition will join the "already-fast electric pony" as an even quicker variant. The GT and GT Performance will be available late next summer.

Ford is targeting a 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph time with the new electric GT, as well as an EPA-estimated 235 miles of range. The automaker says it will crank out 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. In addition, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition will pull more power from its 88-kWh battery pack to dial up the torque and improve overall grip and handling. Ford global director of battery electric vehicles Darren Palmer shares:

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further. Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

Aside from the power upgrades, the GT Performance Edition also gets other sporty features. Ford says these include a unique carbonized gray grille, a Performance Edition GT badge at the rear, 19-inch front brakes, red-painted Brembo brake calipers, and 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted wheels. The special edition will also feature Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping, which help improve the electric crossover's handling.

Inside, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition features exclusive performance-sculpted front seats, a unique aluminum appliqué enhancement on the instrument panel, and Performance Gray ActiveX upholstery with special metallic stitching and Miko perforated reflective inserts.

In terms of exterior paint options, both the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Editions will be offered in signature Mustang colors. Choices include Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, and Space White Metallic.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

4 Photos

You can reserve the Mustang Mach-E GT now. Ford says, if you already reserved the GT, you'll be allowed to add the Performance Edition in the form of a package when you place your official order in the spring of 2021. Let us know what you think of Ford's announcement by leaving a comment below.