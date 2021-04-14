Uber drivers to get discounted access to its IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models.
Hyundai and Uber announced a strategic partnership related to electric cars in Europe, with a goal to increase adoption of EVs and expand the charging infrastructure across major cities.
The major point of the agreement is that Hyundai will provide discounted access to thousands of Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric for drivers using the Uber app.
The starting markets are the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.
According to the press release, the future BEVs from Hyundai (like the upcoming Ioniq 5) might also be offered at some point.
Another area of partnership might be education and promotion:
"In the future, Hyundai and Uber intend to launch joint marketing and education plans to promote electric cars and their associated benefits to Uber’s partner drivers, as well as to offer test drives to allow drivers to experience zero-emissions vehicles first-hand."
For Uber, it's not the first deal of this type. Among the most recent deals is the partnership with Renault and Nissan in Europe and General Motors in the U.S.
Uber plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030. By 2025, 50% of the mileage in top European capitals, responsible for 80% of the Uber’s European business, to be zero-emission. That would mean 40% of the total business to be electric within 5 years from now.
"The agreement between the companies was revealed based on Uber’s announcement that it plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030. By 2025, 50 per cent of the total aggregated kilometres of Uber rides across seven European capitals will be driven by electric vehicles. These cities (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris) will make up 80 per cent of Uber’s European business by the end of 2021. As part of this pledge, customers will be able to select the option of riding in a zero-emission vehicle when booking their trip."
