Hyundai and Uber announced a strategic partnership related to electric cars in Europe, with a goal to increase adoption of EVs and expand the charging infrastructure across major cities.

The major point of the agreement is that Hyundai will provide discounted access to thousands of Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric for drivers using the Uber app.

The starting markets are the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric New Hyundai Kona Electric

According to the press release, the future BEVs from Hyundai (like the upcoming Ioniq 5) might also be offered at some point.

Another area of partnership might be education and promotion:

"In the future, Hyundai and Uber intend to launch joint marketing and education plans to promote electric cars and their associated benefits to Uber’s partner drivers, as well as to offer test drives to allow drivers to experience zero-emissions vehicles first-hand."

For Uber, it's not the first deal of this type. Among the most recent deals is the partnership with Renault and Nissan in Europe and General Motors in the U.S.

Uber plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030. By 2025, 50% of the mileage in top European capitals, responsible for 80% of the Uber’s European business, to be zero-emission. That would mean 40% of the total business to be electric within 5 years from now.