Ford's electrification plan for Europe envisions the use of Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform for some of the passenger car models.

The first one will be launched in 2023, once the company completes the $1 billion investment to modernize the vehicle assembly facility in Cologne.

According to Autocar, which obtained spy photos of a mostly covered Ford clay "prototype," the first MEB-based Ford will be a Puma-sized crossover/SUV.

It's difficult to tell, but it has quite an angular shape that might remind us ofthe new Hyundai Ioniq 5, rather than Volkswagen's ID.3/ID.4 models.

We guess that this new electric model might look different than the Ford Mustang Mach-E and introduce a new design language for Ford, at least in Europe.

We would not expect significant differences in range, charging or performance of Ford cars, compared to Volkswagen's cars. The battery options might be basically the same (48/62/82 kWh; 45/58/77 kWh usable). The drive options are single motor rear-wheel drive or dual motor all-wheel drive. And DC fast charging is up to 125 kW (82 kWh pack) or up to 100 kW (62 kWh pack).

Ford's vehicles will of course have their own style, both on the outside and inside, different settings and possibly also equipment. It will be very interesting to see Ford will manage to differentiate its products and succeed against Volkswagen and multiple other Volkswagen Group brands, that are using the same platform.

Ford plans to produce and sell some 600,000 MEB-based electric cars over several years. At this point, it's not yet confirmed how many models will be introduced - the first is confirmed, the second is "under consideration."

There is a big question about the future - whether to develop your own platform for passenger cars or just go with a strong local partner?