The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is already sold out (at least the reservation list is full), however there is still a chance to get one. Ahead of others by the way.

The manufacturer is offering the first unit - VIN #001 - at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4:30 PM, at lot #3007.

We can take a look at the pre-production version of this all-electric "supertruck" in the new TFLnow video.

"Barrett-Jackson sees quite a few high dollar auctions each year, and its Scottsdale event is a fantastic case in point. This year, we have *four* potential high-dollar, first-VIN cars hitting the block, from the first new GMC Hummer EV to the first Ford Bronco, Mustang Mach 1 and the Ram 1500 TRX."

We must admit that the truck looks really cool. It's not a typical pickup, but rather a halo vehicle, for the Ultium tech and to repurpose the Hummer brand.

The starting price of the Edition 1 is $112,595 (MSRP), while its launch data is Fall 2021. Just in time to test the Crab Mode in the winter:

GMC Hummer EV offer:

Edition 1 (Fall 2021): $112,595 (MSRP)

range of 350+ miles (563+ km)

range of 350+ miles (563+ km) 3X (Fall 2022): $99,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2X (Spring 2023): $89,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2 (2024): $79,995 (MSRP)

range of 250+ miles (402+ km)

Meanwhile, GMC soon will unveil the SUV version of the Hummer EV (April 3, 2021). This version will be introduced on the market probably in 2022.

With two Hummers on the high-end of the market, GM will still have to address the more mainstream EV segment, to compete with the upcoming Ford F-150 Electric.