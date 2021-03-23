Soon, the significantly refreshed new Tesla Model S is going to hit the road. Actually, some of the cars already were already seen driving.

Here we can see a short video of a blue Model S that is leaving the Supercharging station and takes off (turning back included).

As we can see in the reddit topic, the new Model S is equipped with a new, but conventional round steering wheel (no yoke version).

Everything looks different than in the outgoing Model S. Hopefully, soon we will see many video reviews of all the changes.

The new Model S was seen leaving the Tesla factory in Fremont, California on car carriers, so volume customer deliveries are probably just around the corner.

After the latest update to the online design studio, the expected delivery time for new orders was at 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021). The Model X will follow after the S - in May-June.

Tesla Model S/X prices in the U.S. - March 11, 2021

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Tesla Model S/X specs in the U.S.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520 mi*

(837 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

Another version of the same video: