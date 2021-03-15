Toyota released today a teaser of its upcoming all-new, battery-electric, mid-sized SUV, which will be unveiled within several weeks at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show (public days: April 21 to 28).

The world premiere in China suggests that China might play an important role in launching this model. On the other hand, we know that the Japanese manufacturer will soon launch multiple new BEVs, including in the U.S., so it might be a global model as well.

The only thing that we know now is that this new electric SUV will be based on Toyota’s new e-TNGA platform, described by Toyota as "highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types":

"The basic architecture principle of e-TNGA works on the basis that key elements remain fixed whilst others vary. This approach allows variance in vehicle width, length, wheelbase and height. e-TNGA can also be defined with front-, rear- or four-wheel drive and with a wide-range of battery and electric motor capacities to suit various vehicle types and usage profiles. The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows Toyota to design and create vehicles that are not just battery-electric, but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at."

The final production car might look like what we saw in the Chinese patent images, revealed in mid-2020. It's kind of a crossover/SUV.

It will be very interesting to see a new all-electric Toyota. The design and specs of this model will give us glimpses of how serious the company is now about BEVs.

The competition and multiple dedicated BEV platforms for standalone all-electric models not leave room for weak EVs on the market anymore. It must be good to sell, and it must sell well to be worth the investment.