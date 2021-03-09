Rivian recently confirmed that deliveries of the company’s R1T electric truck will begin in June, and it seems the production factory in Normal, Illinois is gearing up for full-scale production soon.

According to documents from the Normal, Illinois Inspection Department’s Monthly Permit and Project Summary for February 2021 obtained by Teslarati, Rivan is currently building new additions to its main factory at 100 Rivian Motorway. The documents revealed the addresses for the new projects: 301 Kerrick Road, 2430 Electric Avenue, and 2601 W. College Avenue.

The document includes construction projects from other companies, so here is a breakdown of Rivian's projects (provided by Tesalrati):

301 Kerrick Road: Rivian Lease Buildout – Framing & Roughs 100 Rivian Parkway: Main Entry Renovation – In Progress Cable Tray Structural – In Progress Start Me Up Offices – In Progress North EOL Addition – In Progress Skateboard Addition – In Progress North Body Addition – Foundation Work Cafeteria Remodel – In Progress S17 Equipment Mezzanine – In Progress Teams Room #3 – In Progress Equipment Mezzanines – Foundations & Framing Battery Mezzanine – Foundations & Framing 100 Rivian Motorway: Paint Shop Lab – Temporary Occupancy Stamping/Final Assembly – Temporary Occupancy Final Assembly Floor R1 – In Progress Phase II Team Rooms, Paint Shop – In Progress South End Plant Additions – Temporary Occupancy West Plant Addition – Interior Buildout 2460 Electric Avenue: Service Station Building – In Progress Vibration Test Lab Addition – Temporary Occupancy 2601 W. College Avenue: Warehouse Remodel – In Progress

Towards the bottom of the first page, you can see there were permits submitted for two projects at 100 Rivian Parkway, and three permits were approved for two projects at 100 Rivian Parkway and one at 301 Kerrick Road.

Unlike most EV startups that build a factory from the ground up, Rivian purchased a former Mitsubishi factory in 2017 for $16 million and has been in the process of retooling it to build its upcoming R1T truck and R1S SUV. Last year, Rivan had to delay its production plans due to the pandemic.

