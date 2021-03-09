The former Mitsubishi factory will soon pump out electric trucks.
Rivian recently confirmed that deliveries of the company’s R1T electric truck will begin in June, and it seems the production factory in Normal, Illinois is gearing up for full-scale production soon.
According to documents from the Normal, Illinois Inspection Department’s Monthly Permit and Project Summary for February 2021 obtained by Teslarati, Rivan is currently building new additions to its main factory at 100 Rivian Motorway. The documents revealed the addresses for the new projects: 301 Kerrick Road, 2430 Electric Avenue, and 2601 W. College Avenue.
The document includes construction projects from other companies, so here is a breakdown of Rivian's projects (provided by Tesalrati):
301 Kerrick Road:
Rivian Lease Buildout – Framing & Roughs
100 Rivian Parkway:
Main Entry Renovation – In Progress
Cable Tray Structural – In Progress
Start Me Up Offices – In Progress
North EOL Addition – In Progress
Skateboard Addition – In Progress
North Body Addition – Foundation Work
Cafeteria Remodel – In Progress
S17 Equipment Mezzanine – In Progress
Teams Room #3 – In Progress
Equipment Mezzanines – Foundations & Framing
Battery Mezzanine – Foundations & Framing
100 Rivian Motorway:
Paint Shop Lab – Temporary Occupancy
Stamping/Final Assembly – Temporary Occupancy
Final Assembly Floor R1 – In Progress
Phase II Team Rooms, Paint Shop – In Progress
South End Plant Additions – Temporary Occupancy
West Plant Addition – Interior Buildout
2460 Electric Avenue:
Service Station Building – In Progress
Vibration Test Lab Addition – Temporary Occupancy
2601 W. College Avenue:
Warehouse Remodel – In Progress
Towards the bottom of the first page, you can see there were permits submitted for two projects at 100 Rivian Parkway, and three permits were approved for two projects at 100 Rivian Parkway and one at 301 Kerrick Road.
Unlike most EV startups that build a factory from the ground up, Rivian purchased a former Mitsubishi factory in 2017 for $16 million and has been in the process of retooling it to build its upcoming R1T truck and R1S SUV. Last year, Rivan had to delay its production plans due to the pandemic.
Below are the permit and project documents uploaded by Joey Klender:
Source: Teslarati
About this article