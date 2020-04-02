We were not in the mood for April Fools' Day at first, but it ended up being a sweet escape from most news. Everything is so related to the COVID-19 infection spread that a break came in handy. Back to everyday life in confinement, this video from Rivian put a lump in our throats. Not due to its cheering content, but to the description, which you can read at the bottom of this article.

Rivian responsibly decided to shut down its activities temporarily. It can seem to be an easy thing to do for a company that still did not produce anything but think again. Not having produced anything is precisely the reason that could push it to rush things despite its employees' health. Other automakers already sell their products. Rivian has to prove it is capable of manufacturing them.

Considering the plant is in Illinois – a state that currently has 6,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – Rivian could claim the "tougher cold" was not that serious. Or that the closest registered case is in McLean: only one until April 2, 2020. Normal, where the plant is located, did not have a single case so far. Luckily, that was not what the company did.

Rivian decided to shoot a video to show all its employees elsewhere and the world how the plant was progressing well. It probably shot it before it knew what was coming in our way. They end the video description by saying: "We can't wait to get back in there."

That may seem unassuming, but it makes us think of all of us that can't wait to get back: to taking a walk, to driving, to hugging the ones we love. To get back to working, living, solving little problems and worrying about stuff that used to matter and that now seems really small. We also can't wait to get back, Rivian. As soon as possible. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Video Description Via Rivian On YouTube