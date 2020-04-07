Rivian has confirmed that the launch of its R1T electric pickup truck will be delayed at least slightly. The reason is COVID-19.

Planned for 2020, the new launch schedule calls for first deliveries of the electric truck sometime in 2021. When in 2021 will depend on a lot of factors, including how long the lockdown remains in place.

Rivian says that its workers will be the first to know of developments related to the launch of the R1T truck. In a memo sent to employees, Rivian stated:

"While we expect some level of delay, we are working to minimize the disruption to our launch schedule and as we better understand the extent of the impact, you will be the first to know."

Word of this delay comes to us via Heart Of Illinois ABC. With Normal, Illinois being the production location for the R1T, it's fitting that news of this delay broke locally. The site states:

The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying production of electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles at Rivian Automotive's factory in Normal. The company confirmed the vehicles won't be rolling off the the assembly line late this year, as planned. Rivian closed all of its facilities last month to protect workers and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Separately, the Chicago Tribune got in touch with Rivian and received this response in regards to the launch of the R1T:

“It will be 2021.”

While there's been no mention of delaying the Rivian R1S electric SUV, it's likely that it's been pushed back a bit too. The R1S was originally set to launch in early 2021, but with the truck now launching at that time, it seems highly unlikely both vehicles will launch together.

Gallery: Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck