Rivian recently released an interesting video with a mix of short clips recorded during the development and evaluation of the upcoming Rivian R1T electric pickup.

The prototypes of this exceptional, proprietary electric adventure vehicle were tested in all kinds of conditions, including extreme cold and extreme heat, on off-road trails, in the laboratory and, of course, crash-tested too.

Here are a few new images from Baudette, Minnesota, where the R1T had to perform in temperatures as low as -19°C.

The customer deliveries of the Rivian R1T are expected to begin in June 2021, starting with the Launch Edition:

Launch Edition: Deliveries start June 2021

Adventure: Deliveries start Jan 2022

Explore: Deliveries start Jan 2022

The Rivian R1S SUV to follow shortly thereafter, from August:

Launch Edition: Deliveries start August 2021

Adventure: Deliveries start Jan 2022

Explore: Deliveries start Jan 2022

Here is a general outlook at both models:

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1S

