The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo won’t be the last iteration of the brand's EV.

Porsche’s product boss, Stefan Weckbach, told Autocar that there could be other variants of the Taycan, including a two-door coupe, convertible, and a low-riding wagon.

Porsche just revealed the Taycan Cross Turismo, a slightly raised electric wagon. But apparently, it won’t be the last Taycan. It makes sense that the next one would be a sleek wagon because there wouldn’t as much development since the Cross Turismo is already a wagon. If it happens, it would be the all-electric alternative of the Panamera Sport Turismo, the brand’s gas and hybrid wagon. Taycan Sport Turismo would likely be the name.

“I can't tell you today if we are really going for something like that,” Weckbach said. “The platform is perfect for future additional product ideas, and we are thinking in different directions.”

The product boss also said a convertible version of the EV is possible but doesn’t know if there would be enough demand for it. Another possibility is a two-door coupe version of the Taycan, something that never happened with the Panamera even though it's possible. So it likely won’t happen with the Taycan.

Sedan, wagon, convertible, and coupe body styles are possible thanks to the Taycan’s flexible J1 platform. However, the platform will not accommodate SUVs including the next-generation electric Macan.

Lastly, there will be an electric Porsche Cayenne, but Wechback couldn’t comment on it yet:

“...there will be a day when we talk about an electric Cayenne”.

What should Porsche do with the Taycan next? Wagon, coupe, convertible? Please comment below.