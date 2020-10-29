Manufacturers are putting ever bigger batteries in their plug-in hybrid models, in an attempt to bestow them with more usable electric-only range. Porsche has now announced it will increase the battery size of its Cayenne E-Hybrid and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid models from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh and this should noticeably improve the range.

The manufacturer says the revised Cayenne E-Hybrid with the bigger battery has a pure-electric range that is up to 30 percent larger than before. It is worth noting that the pack itself isn’t physically larger than before - the battery cells have 27 percent better energy density and that’s where the extra capacity comes from.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

6 Photos

For the Cayenne PHEV, Porsche now quotes an electric range of up to 48 km WLTP. It can travel on electricity alone at up to 135 km/h (84 mph), and with 134 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet), it is not slow to accelerate when running on electrons. Owners should expect it to use between 23.5 - 23 kWh/100 km (2.64 - 2.7 miles/kWh).

Porsche also says it’s optimized the driving modes for improved overall efficiency. According to the manufacturer,

‘ E-Charge mode, in which the internal combustion engine charges the battery via load point shifting during a journey, now links to an adjusted charging strategy: the target state of charge of the battery has been reduced from 100 to 80 per cent. Much like a smartphone battery, the battery charges much more slowly and inefficiently when the battery’s state of charge reaches approximately 80 per cent or more. ‘

Charging the Cayenne E-Hybrid’s battery pack can be done at up to 7.2 kW and the car can be preconditioned to be able to charge at the maximum rate via the Porsche Connected App.