Citroën ë-Berlingo will enter the European market in the second half of 2021.
Citroën, just like the other PSA' brands (Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall), has introduced a passenger version of its compact van ë-Berlingo Van, the new ë-Berlingo.
It can be configured as five or seven-seater, with a length of 4.4 m or 4.75 m. The 50 kWh battery should translate into a range of up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range. There is, as always, a 100 kW electric motor and DC fast charging capability at up to 100 kW (the on-board charger is either 7.4 kWh single-phase or 11 kW three-phase).
The only difference in specs that we have found is the top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph), slightly higher than in other PSA's compact electric van models: 130 km/h (81 mph).
According to French manufacturer, sales of the ë-Berlingo will start in the second half of this year. In the UK specifically, it will arrive in showrooms in Q4 2021.
Gallery: Citroen e-Berlingo
Citroën ë-Berlingo specs:
- up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range
- 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)
- two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m); both with either five or seven seats
- boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variant up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on Long variants
- towing option of up to 750 kg
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.2 seconds
- top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)
compared to 130 km/h (81 mph) in other PSA's compact electric van models
- front-wheel drive
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)
- DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger
- battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)
- multi-energy EMP2 platform
Here is the list of all PSA's compact EV vans (the new wave):
- Peugeot e-Partner
Peugeot e-Rifter (passenger version)
- Citroën ë-Berlingo van
Citroën ë-Berlingo (passenger version)
- Opel Combo-e
Opel Combo-e Life (passenger version)
- Vauxhall Combo-e
Vauxhall Combo-e Life (passenger version)
- Toyota Proace City Electric
Toyota Proace City Verso Electric (passenger version)
About this article