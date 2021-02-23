Citroën, just like the other PSA' brands (Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall), has introduced a passenger version of its compact van ë-Berlingo Van, the new ë-Berlingo.

It can be configured as five or seven-seater, with a length of 4.4 m or 4.75 m. The 50 kWh battery should translate into a range of up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range. There is, as always, a 100 kW electric motor and DC fast charging capability at up to 100 kW (the on-board charger is either 7.4 kWh single-phase or 11 kW three-phase).

The only difference in specs that we have found is the top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph), slightly higher than in other PSA's compact electric van models: 130 km/h (81 mph).

According to French manufacturer, sales of the ë-Berlingo will start in the second half of this year. In the UK specifically, it will arrive in showrooms in Q4 2021.

Citroën ë-Berlingo specs:



up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)



battery (216 cells and 18 modules) two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m); both with either five or seven seats

boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variant up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on Long variants

towing option of up to 750 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.2 seconds

top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)

compared to 130 km/h (81 mph) in other PSA's compact electric van models front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)

multi-energy EMP2 platform

Here is the list of all PSA's compact EV vans (the new wave):