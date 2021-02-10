Today Opel (and its British subsidiary Vauxhall) officially announced Combo-e Life - the passenger version of its compact van Combo-e, shown in January.

The specs mirror the specs of PSA's delivery vans so there is the same 50 kWh battery for up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range, 100 kW electric motor and a decent fast charging rate of up to 100 kW.

The Combo-e Life will be available in two lengths (4.4 m and 4.75 m), both with either five or seven seats. Sales in Europe will start in Autumn.

Opel Combo-e Life Vauxhall Combo-e Life

Opel Combo-e Life

Opel Combo-e Life and Vauxhall Combo-e Life specs:



up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)



battery (216 cells and 18 modules) two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m); both with either five or seven seats

boot space: 597 litres (the shorter five-seater) and 850 litres (the longer version)

boot space (rear seats folded down): 2,126 litres (the short version) and 2,693 litres (the longer version)

boot space (rear seats folded down): 2,126 litres (the short version) and 2,693 litres (the longer version) towing option of up to 750 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.2 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)

Gallery: Opel Combo-e Life

9 Photos

Gallery: Vauxhall Combo-e Life

8 Photos

Here is the list of all PSA's compact EV vans (the new wave):

The passenger version of Peugeot and Citroën are expected to be shown soon.