Peugeot presented today the passenger version of its e-Partner compact van, the e-Rifter, which will enter the European market in Autumn.

In our opinion, the vehicle looks really attractive and quite capable. There are two length versions (4.4 m and 4.75 m), both with either five or seven seats.

The specs are similar to the other electric vans from the PSA Group, based on the multi-energy EMP2 platform 50 kWh battery for up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range, 100 kW electric motor and a decent fast charging rate of up to 100 kW.

Together with the Peugeot e-Expert commercial van (see details), Peugeot e-Traveller passenger MPV with up to 9 seats (see details) and Peugeot e-Boxer large commercial van, the entire Peugeot van lineup is now electrified.

Peugeot e-Rifter specs:



up to 280 km (174 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)



battery (216 cells and 18 modules) two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m); both with either five or seven seats

boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variant up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on Long variants

towing option of up to 750 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.2 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)

multi-energy EMP2 platform

Gallery: Peugeot e-Rifter

27 Photos

Here is the list of all PSA's compact EV vans (the new wave):

The passenger version of the Citroën van is expected to be shown soon.