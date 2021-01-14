Citroën, as the first of the PSA Group, announced its next-generation all-electric Berlingo - the Citroën ë-Berlingo Van (there will be also a passenger version) - which will enter the market in Europe in the second half of 2021.

Because the ë-Berlingo Van is based on the e-CMP platform, known from multiple other PSA EVs, it has the well known specs - 50 kWh battery for an expected WLTP range of up to 275 km (171 miles), 100 kW electric motor and great charging capabilities (7.4 kW single-phase of 11 kW three-phase, plus DC fast charging at up to 100 kW).

The French manufacturer will offer a total of four body configurations (including three front seats), including two lengths of the e-Berlingo Van (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m). Depending on the version, it will be able to take up to 800 kg of cargo, has a load volume of up to 4.4 m3 and can tow up to 750 kg.

A cool thing in the new generation of the electric Berlingo is the MyCitroën application, which allows you to check vehicle status, delay charging to the cheaper off-peak periods and pre-condition the cabin. As in the case of other PSA models, the Free2Move application offers easy access to more than 220,000 charging points in Europe.

It's difficult to judge now, but it seems that the Citroën ë-Berlingo will be a major contender in the light commercial vehicle segment. We are eager to see what Renault will show with the next-generation electric Kangoo.

Citroën ë-Berlingo specs:

