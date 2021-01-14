It has really compelling EV specs, just like PSA's medium-size electric vans.

Citroën, as the first of the PSA Group, announced its next-generation all-electric Berlingo - the Citroën ë-Berlingo Van (there will be also a passenger version) - which will enter the market in Europe in the second half of 2021.

Because the ë-Berlingo Van is based on the e-CMP platform, known from multiple other PSA EVs, it has the well known specs - 50 kWh battery for an expected WLTP range of up to 275 km (171 miles), 100 kW electric motor and great charging capabilities (7.4 kW single-phase of 11 kW three-phase, plus DC fast charging at up to 100 kW).

Citroen e-Berlingo

The French manufacturer will offer a total of four body configurations (including three front seats), including two lengths of the e-Berlingo Van (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m). Depending on the version, it will be able to take up to 800 kg of cargo, has a load volume of up to 4.4 m3 and can tow up to 750 kg.

A cool thing in the new generation of the electric Berlingo is the MyCitroën application, which allows you to check vehicle status, delay charging to the cheaper off-peak periods and pre-condition the cabin. As in the case of other PSA models, the Free2Move application offers easy access to more than 220,000 charging points in Europe.

Citroen e-Berlingo

It's difficult to judge now, but it seems that the Citroën ë-Berlingo will be a major contender in the light commercial vehicle segment. We are eager to see what Renault will show with the next-generation electric Kangoo.

Citroën ë-Berlingo specs:

  • up to 275 km (171 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
  • 50 kWh battery
  • two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m) and with four body configurations
  • payload of up to 800 kg depending on version
  • up to 4.4 m3 of cargo volume
  • towing option of up to 750 kg
  • top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
  • front-wheel drive
  • 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
  • on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)
  • DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger
  • battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)

