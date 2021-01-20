Opel (and its British subsidiary Vauxhall) officially announced the all-electric Combo-e compact delivery van, which will enter the European market in autumn 2021.

The introduction of the compact EV (cargo version and later a passenger version) is the final step in PSA's strategy to electrify all vans. Citroën has already announced its model - ë-Berlingo Van, so now we wait only on Peugeot. By the way, Toyota also will use rebadged PSA's compact van: Proace City Electric.

The specs for all those vehicles are the same, including 50 kWh battery, WLTP range target of 275 km (171 miles), 100 kW electric motor, 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase on-board charger and up to 100 kW DC fast charging capability.

Opel Combo-e Vauxhall Combo-e

There are two lengths - 4.40 m and 4.75 m, and depending on version payload is up to 800 kg, while the cargo volume is up to 4.4 m3.

Opel Combo-e and Vauxhall Combo-e specs:



up to 275 km (171 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)

of WLTP range (preliminary) 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)



battery (216 cells and 18 modules) two lengths (M: 4.40 m and XL: 4.75 m) and with four body configurations

payload of up to 800 kg depending on version

depending on version up to 4.4 m 3 of cargo volume

towing option of up to 750 kg

0-100 km/h in 11.2 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)

