Peugeot officially announced the next generation all-electric small van, the Peugeot e-Partner, which will join the mid-size van Peugeot e-Expert and large van Peugeot e-Boxer later this year.

The specs of the e-Partner are the same as in the case of other PSA's brands: Citroen e-Berlingo van, Opel Combo-e/ Vauxhall Combo-e, and rebadged Toyota Proace City Electric.

There is a 50 kWh battery for up to 275 km (171 miles) of range, 100 kW electric motor, 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase on-board charger and up to 100 kW DC fast charging capability.

The vehicle itself will be available in two lengths (Standard and Long), and two silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats). The payload is up to 800 kg, loading volume of up to 4.4m³ and a towing capacity up to 750 kg.

Customer deliveries of the Peugeot e-Partner in Europe should start later this year. In the UK, it will be available in November 2021.

Peugeot e-Partner specs:

