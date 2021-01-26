The electrification of Peugeot's utility vans soon will be completed as the third model enters the market.
Peugeot officially announced the next generation all-electric small van, the Peugeot e-Partner, which will join the mid-size van Peugeot e-Expert and large van Peugeot e-Boxer later this year.
The specs of the e-Partner are the same as in the case of other PSA's brands: Citroen e-Berlingo van, Opel Combo-e/ Vauxhall Combo-e, and rebadged Toyota Proace City Electric.
There is a 50 kWh battery for up to 275 km (171 miles) of range, 100 kW electric motor, 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase on-board charger and up to 100 kW DC fast charging capability.
The vehicle itself will be available in two lengths (Standard and Long), and two silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats). The payload is up to 800 kg, loading volume of up to 4.4m³ and a towing capacity up to 750 kg.
Customer deliveries of the Peugeot e-Partner in Europe should start later this year. In the UK, it will be available in November 2021.
Gallery: Peugeot e-Partner
Peugeot e-Partner specs:
- up to 275 km (171 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
- 50 kWh battery (216 cells and 18 modules)
- two lengths (Standard: 4.40 m and Long: 4.75 m) and with four body configurations
2 silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats)
- payload of up to 800 kg depending on version
- up to 4.4 m3 of cargo volume
- towing option of up to 750 kg
- 0-100 km/h in 11.2 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW (7h 30 min) or three-phase 11 kW (5h)
- DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes using 100 kW charger
- battery warranty (at least 70% of nominal capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles)
- Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform
