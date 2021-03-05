Arrival, the company that attracted Hyundai and Kia as investors and received an order for up to 10,000 electric delivery vehicles from UPS, has recently unveiled its Van, hinted at several months ago.

It's an all-electric delivery van, designed from the ground up as an EV to "set a new standard for commercial vehicles".

It's built using a lightweight aluminum frame and proprietary composite body panels to save weight. There will be total of eight variants (four lengths and three height options). Depending on the version, the payload can be as high as 1,975 kg, while the cargo volume is up to 14 m3.

Depending on length, the battery capacity and WLTP range will vary from 67 to 133 kWh and 180 km (112 miles) to 340 km (211 miles). According to the press release the lowest battery capacity might be as low as 44 kWh.

The Arrival Van is also promised to be well equipped, including heated seating, independent front and rear suspension, full cabin climate control and a 15.6” touch-screen interface plus a package of safety features, like digital e-mirrors, a 360-degree surround view, Advanced Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist.

Gallery: Arrival Van

13 Photos

The public road trials with key customers are scheduled for Summer 2021, while the production is expected to start in Q3 2022, which is about 1.5-year from now.

Arrival Van specs: