Toyota announced that its Proace City small van in Europe (produced by the PSA Group in Spain), will be offered in all-electric version - mirroring the upcoming PSA's compact EV vans.

It's not the first time, as Toyota already introduced the all-electric medium van: Toyota Proace Electric and its passenger version Toyota Proace Verso Electric, also through a deal with the PSA. These types of deal - to sell the same car under many brands - are very common in the European commercial vehicle segment to increase volume and lower costs.

The all-electric Toyota Proace City Electric van and passenger Toyota Proace City Verso Electric should be ready for deliveries to the first customers in Autumn 2021.

Toyota Proace City Electric Toyota Proace City Verso Electric

The specs will be exactly the same as in the case of PSA's brands - 50 kWh battery, 100 kW electric motor and two on-board charging options: 7.4 kW 1-phase or 11 kW 3-phase.

Toyota said also that there will be two body length options: Compact and Long.