Mazda is recalling 11,774 units of its newly launched, all-electric MX-30 model in Europe (including 3,825 in Germany) for two reasons.

The first is that the brake lights can light up when reversing, despite the brake pedal not being touched.

The second problem, related to 11,261 MX-30 (including 3,522 in Germany), is the Motor Hill Assist (MHA) misinterpretation under certain driving situations.

"If the vehicle drives from a slippery road surface (eg ice) onto a surface with high friction and the driver applies the brake, it is possible that the vehicle will start moving after the brake is released," is how the importer describes the problem. The MHA could mistakenly interpret this as stopping on the mountain and therefore generate engine torque. "As soon as the brake is pressed repeatedly, the engine torque drops again,"

According to reports from Germany, the remedy for those two minor safety issues is a 20-minute software update of the vehicle control unit. Unfortunately, the cars will have to visit dealer service.

The internal recall code is "AM001A".

