This year, there will be more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to snag a new EV for less than $30,000 with applicable credits. However, some of these options have drawbacks worth pointing out. But what’s going to be the best new affordable of 2022?

Contenders

For the 2022 timeframe, five main options stick out for the most desirable EV. These options are the Nissan Leaf, Mazda MX-30, Hyundai Kona EV, Mini Cooper SE, and the upcoming $35,000 Volkswagen ID.4. All of the options are subject to the $7,500 federal tax credit along with all additional state credits. 

Nissan Leaf

  • $27,400
  • 149 miles
  • 147 horsepower

Mazda MX-30

  • $33,470
  • 100 miles
  • 143 horsepower

Hyundai Kona EV

  • $34,000
  • 258 miles
  • 201 horsepower

Mini Cooper SE

  • $29,900
  • 114 miles
  • 181 horsepower

Volkswagen ID.4 

  • $35,000*
  • 200+ miles*
  • 168 horsepower*

*speculative 

Andrew Lambrecht
By: Andrew Lambrecht
