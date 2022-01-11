This year, there will be more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to snag a new EV for less than $30,000 with applicable credits. However, some of these options have drawbacks worth pointing out. But what’s going to be the best new affordable of 2022?

Contenders

For the 2022 timeframe, five main options stick out for the most desirable EV. These options are the Nissan Leaf, Mazda MX-30, Hyundai Kona EV, Mini Cooper SE, and the upcoming $35,000 Volkswagen ID.4. All of the options are subject to the $7,500 federal tax credit along with all additional state credits.

$27,400

149 miles

147 horsepower

$33,470

100 miles

143 horsepower

$34,000

258 miles

201 horsepower

$29,900

114 miles

181 horsepower

$35,000*

200+ miles*

168 horsepower*

*speculative