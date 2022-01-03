Crossovers are quickly effectuating themselves into the electric vehicle industry. The Tesla Model Y is the most popular, but its $58,990 sticker will likely scare potential buyers away. Even options like the Mach-e are still quite pricey, but there are some affordable electric crossovers hidden amongst the increasingly cluttered crowd.

The two cheapest electric crossovers are the Mazda MX-30 and the Hyundai Kona Electric. The MX-30 is $33,470, and the Kona Electric is $34,000, but there’s a stipulation with both of them: They’re only available in select states. The Kona Electric is sold in 11 states, but the MX-30 just made it to California. So, while these are technically the cheapest electric crossovers, we’ll disregard them in this list because they aren’t available across the board.

So, What’s The Cheapest Electric Crossover Available Countrywide?

The current least expensive electric crossover is the 2022 Kia Niro EV. It starts at $39,990, meaning you can have it for just $32,490 with the federal tax credit. The Niro EV shares its platform with the Kona EV, and since it’s a bit larger, its range is slightly less with an EPA rating of 239 miles. With that said, it shares its platform with the hybrid Niro, so it’s not exactly built from the ground up. However, Kia implemented some impressive features like a Harmon Kardon audio system and adaptive cruise control as standard on the base trim.

$39,990

239 miles

201 horsepower

However, if you’re looking for an EV not built on an ICE platform, there’s also the ID.4 and the Ioniq 5. However, like the Kona Electric, the Ioniq 5 won’t be available in all states until later this year, so the current cheapest built from the ground up EV is the Volkswagen ID.4. The ID.4, unlike the Niro EV, is a bit sportier with a RWD setup and decent overall driving dynamics. It’s a good option, and with 125kW fast charging and three years of Electrify America charging as standard, it’ll be a great option to transition into the EV world. It costs $40,760 in its base trim, which is just $33,260 with the federal tax credit.

$40,760

260 miles

200 horsepower

Plans For The Future

The electric crossover market is likely to proliferate even more in the coming years. Some key options arriving later this year on the lower end of the pricing spectrum seem to be options like the Toyota bZ4X, Subaru Solterra, and the Ioniq 5, once it reaches full country-wide availability. For now, though, you have several excellent options, and it’s just a matter of time before there will be plenty of EVs in this segment.