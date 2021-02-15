The Mercedes-Benz EQC at first did not appear on the U.S. market as expected in 2020 and now it seems that it will not be introduced at all.

According to Autoblog, the U.S. launch has been canceled. The company's spokesperson said:

"Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now,"

The EQC still may be introduced at some point in the future, but as we know - the first EQ model in the U.S. will be the Mercedes-Benz EQS. We can only guess that the second will be EQE.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz will start production of SUVs based on EQS and EQE at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama. We can safely assume that both will be offered in the U.S. as well.

The common thing for those four cars is the new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) dedicated platform, while the EQC is based on the previous EV solution.

Maybe the competitiveness of the EQC is not good enough to enter "Tesla-land"? Previously, BMW also resigned from the introduction of the BMW iX3.

Anyway, time is ticking, and even if we have to wait longer for German crossover/SUVs, they are coming.