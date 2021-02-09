The luxury all-electric Lucid Air is scheduled to enter series production in Spring 2021 and in the following months, the company will start customer deliveries in the U.S.

As it turns out, customers in Europe will not be waiting much longer than the North American customers. According to Lucid Motors' response to one of the potential customers from Norway, deliveries will begin in late 2021.

"European deliveries will begin in late 2021."

We can safely assume that Norway is one of the top initial markets in Europe. Over time the availability of Lucid is expected to spread across the world.

It will be extremely interesting to see how Lucid Air will cope against the German cars, including in Germany - the largest EV market in Europe.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS will be probably the main competitor to the Lucid Air, but will it match the specs of the Air?