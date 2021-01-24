The Tesla Model S and Chevrolet Corvette are similar in at least two important ways. They are super quick, and they are exceedingly well-priced compared to rivals with the same or similar acceleration times. Aside from those key features, and perhaps a few other parallels, these two cars couldn't really be more different.

We often talk about the fact that the Model S is the quickest car you can buy, not only for the money, but really as a whole (excluding obnoxious, expensive, small-batch, one-off, or souped-up models). The Model S Performance ranks at the top of the list with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, both beating million-dollar supercars and hypercars with 0-60-mph times not far from the two-second mark.

At $91,990, the Tesla Model S Performance isn't cheap. However, it's less than half the price of the range-topping Taycan Turbo S ($185,000) and a fraction of the price of almost any other car that can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

While we're not here to promote gas cars, it's only fair to point out that the Corvette is arguably the quickest non-electric car for the money. Its starting price comes in at under $60,000, and the base model can tackle a zero-to-60-mph run in just 3 seconds.

There are few 3-second cars, and none of them can be had for that kind of money. Sure, the Model S Performance is quicker, but it's also over $30,000 more expensive. Keep in mind, with the Tesla, you're paying for a five-seat family sedan with tons of cargo space and cutting-edge technology. The Corvette seats two and goes fast, but aside from that, it doesn't have much to offer, at least as far as practicality is concerned. Not to mention, it burns gas, which means we don't support it at InsideEVs.

With all of that said, how do the Tesla Model S Performance and Corvette C8 match up in real-world racing? We've seen this matchup a few times before, but there are so many variables involved, it's always interesting to check out several races. Place your bets, watch the video, and leave us a comment.