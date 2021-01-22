Mercedes-Benz has just launched an all-new S-Class luxury sedan, the seventh generation of the model bearing the W223 codename. The automaker will also have a fully-electric equivalent of this model in its range, a completely different car called the EQS, but that doesn’t mean it won’t push electrification through the core S-Class range.

Aside from the expected plug-in hybrid versions whose main focus will be lowering emissions and allowing the car to travel through Europe’s growing number of EV-only zones (the S580e), there will also be two PHEV models sitting at the very top of the S-Class range; our spies recently caught the slightly less powerful of the two while it was cold weather testing in Sweden, ahead of its official debut in the second part of 2021.

This model is expected to be called the S63e and its combined output is believed to be in excess of 700 horsepower, by combining the outputs of a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a rear-mounted 134-horsepower electric motor. There will be a model that will rely on the same engine, but a more powerful 201-horsepower motor, badged S73e, which is expected to pump out a combined 805 horsepower.

However, the S73e is expected to have some noticeable exterior visual differences, whereas the S63e is expected to not differ too much from the non-plug-in S63 model. In fact, bar some EQ badges, maybe a different set of rims and some blue flourishes, we actually expect the S63e and regular S63 to mostly look identical, with a unique Panamericana grille, revised bumpers and side skirts and an AMG-tuned exhaust burbling in the back.

In regard to battery pack size and electric-only range, we don’t have any information yet. It has been speculated that it will have the same 28 kWh capacity as the S580e and this should grant it a comparable claimed one charge range of around 100 km (62 miles), at least according to the WLTP test cycle.