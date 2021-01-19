Personalizing pickup trucks is big business in the United States and the manufacturers have caught on and are now offering extensive personalization either from the factory or through dealer networks. GMC and its upcoming Hummer EV will be no different, as there will be some 200 different accessories available for it.

Hummer Nation tells us that GMC will offer almost 200 different accessories for the electric Hummer truck. They obtained the information from an unknown source which didn’t mention what the accessories are, although we can guess based on what GM offers for the pickups it already sells.

For the interior, we can expect unique trim kits, upgraded all-weather floor mats (or thick carpeted mats) and illuminated door sill plates, to name a few. For the exterior, we can expect GM to offer decal packs, splash guards, custom finished mirror caps (and other matching trim pieces) and running boards (that could be of the electric kind which extend outward and down when a door is opened).

And since this is a pickup, there will naturally be bed-specific accessories too, like bed liners and mats, as well as tonneau covers to keep your payload dry and private. There are sure to be several different tonneau covers - they can be hard or soft, as well as folding or rolling or even one piece.

We’ve probably just scratched the surface of what GMC could offer for the Hummer EV, as the list may also include EV-specific accessories. They will surely be revealed closer to the vehicle’s market debut, in the second half of 2021.