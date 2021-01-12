If there is one vehicle that American celebs are sure to want to be seen in, it’s the upcoming GMC Hummer EV (although the Tesla Cybertruck will definitely fill its fair share of star garages). Expect to see more videos like this one posted by LeBron James, in which various famous faces show off their brand new electric Hummer.

Well, the vehicle in the video isn’t LeBron’s but it does set the tone for what will follow once the vehicle makes its official market debut. It is most likely a mockup of what will end up being the very well specced Edition 1 model, which will cost $112,595 and it will be the only available model during the first year of production.

What pushes the Edition 1 trim’s price so high compared to the base $79,995 that will be made available for the 2023 model year? Well, it will only come in the pearl white paint job , contrasting black roof and bronze wheels combo, complete with all manner of accessories, some of which are gadgets, while others genuinely enhance its off-road ability.

For instance, it will get the Extreme Off-Road pack as standard and it includes 18-inch rims with 35-inch Wrangler All Territory off-road tires, skid plates, underbody protection and even underbody cameras, as well as adaptive air suspension and the GMC MultiPro tailgate. Oh, and the Edition 1 will have the most powerful motor setup available for the Hummer EV, pushing out an estimated 1,000 horsepower and a similar number of pound-feet of torque.