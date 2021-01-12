After several weaker quarters, Jaguar has finally announced really positive news that the Jaguar I-PACE significantly expanded in the fourth quarter of 2020 to an all-time quarterly record of 7,807 units globally.

The year-over-year growth stands at 69%, and the I-PACE share out of the overall Jaguar volume surged to an unprecedented 27.8%!

Unfortunately, the brand itself still struggles and its sales went down by 21% year-over-year to 28,072.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q4 2020

Despite the outstanding Q4, previous quarters weighed heavily on the I-PACE results in 2020 and the overall sales of 16,457 have turned out to be 5.2% lower than in 2019. The average I-PACE share out of Jaguar's volume increased to 16.1%.

Cumulatively, Jaguar sold over 40,700 I-PACE since Q2 2018.

Let's hope that the I-PACE will continue to improve in 2021 and that the Q4 was not a one-off event caused by the situation in Europe (a necessity to lower the average CO2 emission and the launch of strong incentives to buy BEVs).