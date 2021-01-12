Although the full year of 2020 is down a little bit.

After several weaker quarters, Jaguar has finally announced really positive news that the Jaguar I-PACE significantly expanded in the fourth quarter of 2020 to an all-time quarterly record of 7,807 units globally.

The year-over-year growth stands at 69%, and the I-PACE share out of the overall Jaguar volume surged to an unprecedented 27.8%!

Unfortunately, the brand itself still struggles and its sales went down by 21% year-over-year to 28,072.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q4 2020

external_image

Despite the outstanding Q4, previous quarters weighed heavily on the I-PACE results in 2020 and the overall sales of 16,457 have turned out to be 5.2% lower than in 2019. The average I-PACE share out of Jaguar's volume increased to 16.1%.

Cumulatively, Jaguar sold over 40,700 I-PACE since Q2 2018.

external_image

Let's hope that the I-PACE will continue to improve in 2021 and that the Q4 was not a one-off event caused by the situation in Europe (a necessity to lower the average CO2 emission and the launch of strong incentives to buy BEVs).

See also

rumor electric jaguar jpace Jaguar Is Working On A Tesla Model X-Size All-Electric J-Pace
jaguar i pace facelift rendering Check Out The New Jaguar I-Pace Facelift In This Accurate Rendering