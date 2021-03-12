Magna Shows Weapons To Electrify Everything, Including Pickup Trucks

We are yet to see what the solution is for creating electric cars more efficiently. It can either be verticalization – such as Tesla does – or outsourcing everything, including manufacturing. Fisker chose to follow this path with Magna, one of the world’s largest suppliers. For customers like Fisker, Magna now has three electrification solutions: eBeam, EtelligentEco, and EtelligentReach.

You can see eBeam in the video above, which Magna shared on Twitter. It just replaces the driveshaft and the rear axle of regular pickup trucks with a structure that comprises the electric motor located where the differential would be and the half shafts.

Magna offers its customers power options ranging from 120 kW (161 hp) up to 250 kW (335 hp) in three variants: single motor and single speed, single motor with two speeds, and twin motor, single speed with torque vectoring. It could be used for any application, from a hybrid pickup truck to a full-electric vehicle. The mega supplier also offers “advanced software and controls for seamless integration.”

EtelligentEco is Magna’s solution for PHEVs. The company promises it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38 percent. It is based on Magna’s hybrid transmission, which has an integrated 120-kW motor. The supplier states it can reach a range of 62 miles (100 km), but it did not disclose how big its battery pack is. If it is cost-competitive, it can help turn more affordable vehicles into plug-in hybrids.

Regarding EtelligentReach, it is an all-wheel-drive system for electric cars. It is presented in the body of an I-Pace, an EV that Magna produces for Jaguar. According to the supplier, the EtelligentReach can extend the range by 20 percent or more than 145 kilometers (90 miles) “compared to existing vehicles in production.” Although Magna did not mention which vehicle, the presentation image probably gave us the reference it decided to use.

In all three cases, Magna highlights that software is as important as hardware, perhaps even more. That would be the case because the software performs an intelligent operation, which probably focuses on being more efficient.