Jaguar is bringing several important updates to its I-Pace electric crossover, chief of which is the integration of Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

The I-Pace becomes the first Jaguar model to offer Amazon Alexa, with the voice control feature to come to all other new Jaguars fitted with the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Seamlessly integrated with Pivi Pro, Amazon Alexa enables users to complete a variety of tasks using voice control. For example, drivers can control navigation and music, manage phone calls and calendars, hear news, check the weather, and control smart home devices. All they have to do is just voice requests such as 'Alexa, navigate me to home,' 'Alexa, play my chill-out playlist' and 'Alexa show me nearby coffee shops.'

Furthermore, I-Pace users can interact with their vehicle from anywhere via the Jaguar Remote Skill for Alexa, which enables them to check the range, make sure the doors are locked, and more. A simple request such as 'Alexa, set the living room temperature to 20 degrees' is enough. This functionality is also available to customers in the UK and US whose vehicles are equipped with the older Touch Pro infotainment system.

While Amazon Alexa is fitted to all new I-Pace vehicles being produced, the good news is that owners of existing models fitted with Pivi Pro will also receive the virtual assistant via an over-the-air software update. More than 55,000 existing owners of compatible Jaguar models with Pivi Pro, including I-Pace, will be notified via a message displayed in their vehicle's touchscreen.

"The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates." Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover

In addition to Amazon Alexa, Jaguar is also introducing a new Premium Black Pack option to enhance the I-Pace's looks. The package brings a Gloss Black finish to the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges, as well as 22-inch 'Style 5056' split-spoke wheels finished in Gloss Black, and a rear spoiler.

Customers who order the Premium Black Pack also get air suspension as standard. Finally, the I-Pace is now available in the Ostuni White metallic finish for the first time.