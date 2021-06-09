Jaguar has announced a new 2022 model year of the Jaguar I-PACE in the U.S., describing it as smarter, better connected, and faster charging.

There are no major EV-related changes, aside from the onboard charger, which now will be 11 kW as standard (instead of around 7 kW previously). That should noticeably cut the charging time of the 90 kWh battery.

The battery and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain remain the same, so we guess that the EPA range will also be similar to 234 miles (377 km) currently. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is the same at 4.5 seconds. The car can charge at a DC fast charger at up to 100 kW (adds up to 63 miles of range in 15 minutes).

Jaguar I-PACE is one of the best looking electric cars on the market and the latest version with the Atlas Grey finish to the grille pins as standard and enhanced paint palette also is very attractive:

"The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish. Complementing the Atlas Grey grille tip finish is the luxurious Bright Pack option, available on all models in the IPACE range. The Bright Pack accentuates the breath-taking exterior design with a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps, Satin Chrome window surrounds and Atlas Grey for the rear diffuser. The contemporary Black Pack option is enhanced with the application of the gloss black finish to the rear badges. A refreshed paint palette now features colors such as Aruba, Caldera Red, Portofino Blue and Eiger Grey."

Let's now take a look at what changed in tech features. Jaguar lists a new, fast and intuitive Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system - that would be one of the first things to check in reviews, whether it's responsive and intuitive.

"Pivi Pro offers simplified menu structures that allow drivers to access or view up to 90 percent of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and the ability to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth. As intuitive to use as a smartphone, Pivi Pro is fast and responsive with enhanced EV navigation that can show available charging stations and estimated charging time. Simplifying the process still further is the ability to automatically add charging stations to the route through Pivi Pro, as needed. The system will select the optimum chargers to minimize total journey time. On long drives, Pivi Pro can also display the predicted charge level on arrival at each waypoint. Maps remain up to date, thanks to software-over-the-air (SOTA) functionality"

The software-over-the-air (SOTA) capability was enhanced according to Jaguar and include infotainment, battery management and charging.

Other new features are:

Cabin air ionization with PM2.5 filtration helps capture ultrafine particles

Meridian 3D Surround Sound System

"The standard, 825-watt Meridian™ 3D Surround Sound System features two additional

speakers in the cabin headliner, meaning the 16 speaker and one subwoofer arrangement delivers an exceptional experience for all occupants."

For the 2022 model year, there will be only one, well-equipped HSE trim level:

"For the 2022 model year, I-PACE is available in a single, well-equipped HSE trim. Newly

standard are 16-way heated and Cooled Powered Windsor leather front seats, Premium LED headlights with Signature DRL and Auto High Beam Assist, powered tailgate, and 20" Style 5068 5-spoke Gloss Dark Grey wheels with Contrast Diamond Turned Finish." "State-of-the-art digital technology further assists drivers and road users. Visibility is significantly enhanced with an available 3D Surround Camera that provides a 360-degree digital plan view of the surrounding area and potential hazards, visible through the central touchscreen. The available ClearSight rear view mirror improves vision and convenience by helping ensure the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind, even with three people in the rear seat or with the 51-cubic foot luggage compartment loaded fully. ClearSight uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a high-resolution screen within the frameless glass mirror. Neatly integrated within the roof-mounted antenna module, the high-definition camera works in conditions including low ambient light, while a protective lip and hydrophobic coating help to repel water and ensure the camera lens remains as clean as possible." "Further adding to the roster of standard technology equipment on the 2022 I-PACE are

Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist & Stop & Go, Head-up Display, Emergency

Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Clear Exit Monitor, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition with Adaptive Speed Limiter."

Price

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE starts at $69,900 (MSRP) plus $1,150 (DST), which after deducting $7,500 federal tax credit is: $63,550.

The outgoing 2021 model year was $175 less expensive in total ($69,850 MSRP and $1,025 DST), but MSRP does not tell much, as Jaguar I-PACE was often offered with big rebates.

Gallery: 2022 Jaguar I-PACE