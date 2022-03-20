We've been wanting to put the Jaguar I-Pace through the InsideEVs 70-mph range test and we were finally able to secure the loan and do it. We performed the range test in New Jersey and the temperatures were in the 30's and 40's Farenheight (0° to 8° C).

Therefore, it was really a cold-weather range test, and that needs to be considered. If we were able to perform the test in warmer temperatures the results would have likely been roughly 10% to 15% better.

At the time of posting this review, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace hadn't been officially listed on the EPA fuel efficiency list, but in previous years, the I-Pace had a combined EPA range rating of 234 miles.

Other news sites have reported that in 2022 the I-Pace will see a range boost to 253 miles. However, we have seen no proof of that yet and will default to the previous years' rating until we see something different from the EPA or Jaguar.

We have reported the updates and improvements that Jaguar has made to the 2022 I-Pace, but since the battery and powertrain remain the same, we expect to see the EPA range rating to either be the same or very close to the previous rating.

Our I-Pace came equipped with the 22" optional wheels and winter tires which look great, but the larger wheels and higher rolling resistance of the winter tire rubber probably shaved 5-10 miles off of our end result.

Segment Of The Test Efficiency Miles Driven Total Miles 100% to 75% 2.21 mi/kWh 48 48 75% to 50% 2.26 mi/kWh 49 97 50% to 25% 2.33 mi/kWh 51 148 25% to 0% 2.37 mi/kWh 47 195

We also faced stronger winds than usual and drove most of the range test in winds that varied from 10 mph to 15 mph, another factor that most likely robbed a few miles from the electric Jag's performance.

The I-Pace has the same 90 kWh (total capacity) battery with 84.7 kWh usable energy as it has since its launch in 2018. We finished up with 195 miles driven and a consumption rate of 2.37 miles per kWh (26.16 kWh per 100 km). If we divide 195 miles by the usable capacity of 84.7, we get 2.3 miles per kWh, so we evidently used up everything the battery in the I-Pace had to offer on this test.

About our 70-mph range tests

We want to make it clear our range tests aren't perfect. There are variables simply out of our control like wind, traffic, and weather. However, we do our best to control what we can. We always set the tires to the manufacturer's recommended pressure, crosscheck the speedometer with a GPS for accuracy, place the vehicle in eco-driving mode, DC fast charge up to 100 percent, and enter the highway either immediately or within a couple of miles. We then drive at a constant 70 mph and in long loops so we end up either where we started, or very close by.

Driving conditions, temperature, and topography will affect an EVs driving range and our 70-mph range tests serve only as a guideline of approximately what you should expect if you drive the same EV under similar conditions.