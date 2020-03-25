How do these two sporty, electric SUVs compare?
The Tesla Model Y is one of the few premium electric SUVs on the market today. The only other options are the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. If you're willing to go with a non-luxury electric SUV, you can add the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV to the list. We're looking forward to seeing upcoming comparisons of the Model Y versus these vehicles.
For now, we have a new video that compares the Model Y to the Jaguar I-Pace. While the I-Pace isn't selling well in the U.S., it's still a solid electric SUV. In fact, way back when we spent some time with it in Portugal, we were enamored with the vehicle. We honestly thought it would sell much better than it is. Perhaps its unique design, lower range, and high price are holding it back?
The current Model Y Long Range starts at $52,990 and offers 316 miles of EPA-estimated range. The Model Y Performance carries a starting price of $60,900 and has a range of 315 miles. Jaguar's I-Pace starts at $69,850 and offers 234 miles of range.
***Correction: The Model Y has +1.3 inches more headroom in the rear (not 1.3 inches less as I accidentally put in the chart and mentioned in the video).***
