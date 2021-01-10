Here is a short video of the prototype of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA with the least amount of camouflage we have seen so far (see previous video).

This specific prototype seems to be the AMG Line version. In the front, instead of a grill, it has a plain, black cover.

The market launch of the EQA is expected later this year, as one of the four new EQ electric cars. Potentially, it could be a very interesting proposition for those who are looking for a premium, electric crossover SUV.

Since the EQC is equipped with 80 kWh battery, we guess that the EQA will get at least 60 kWh to offer at least 200 miles (320 km). Who knows, maybe the pack will be 80 kWh also? We should know for sure soon, as the premiere is scheduled for January.

Anyway, the production of the EQA is already underway at the Rastatt plant in Germany. At a later point, the EQA will be produced also at the Beijing plant in China (for the local market).