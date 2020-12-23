Rumors that Apple was looking to buy Tesla are nothing new, yet they had never been lent the credibility of having a high-ranking official from either company confirm it. Well, not any more, because Elon Musk has just announced he intended to sell Tesla to Apple in 2018 for way less money than the electric car manufacturer’s current market value.

In fact, he went on to say that the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, wouldn’t even agree to meet Musk to discuss this. Elon says he was willing to sell the company for about 60-billion, roughly one tenth of its current value (which is estimated at over half a trillion dollars, around $600-billion), but he never actually got in the same room with Cook in order to even discuss the possible sale.

Musk recently tweeted that

‘ During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. ‘

Now that Tesla has sorted its production and supply chain issues and it’s churning out not only the Model 3, but all its current models, at a good, steady rate and at several production facilities, its value has gone through the roof. Apple apparently wanted to buy Tesla way back in 2013, so both companies wanted it to happen, but they wanted it at different times so it never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly still working on its ‘ Project Titan,’ and it has in excess of 1,000 employees on the job. Back in 2016, there were some rumors that the tech giant was considering pulling the plug on Titan, but the project is apparently still active and the company still has ambitions to develop and ultimately launch its own car.

And it’s not just working on bits of tech that it wants to sell to other automakers for integration purposes (although that doesn’t sound like the worst idea as we’d love to see what an infotainment system developed by Apple would look like). Apple is working to develop an entire car, from the ground up, and it’s reportedly planning on releasing it to the public in sometime between 2023 and 2025.