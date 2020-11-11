Sales seems to remain stable, as part of the production is now for export.
According to the latest data from China, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production almost doubled in October!
The production volume was 22,929, which is over 10,000 more than in September. That would also suggest that Tesla Giga Shanghai is running at 5,000+ per week.
The total MIC sales* amounted to about 12,143 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.
* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.
The difference between production and sales also indicate how big of a part of the production is envisioned for export (currently mostly to Europe), which started in late October.
It will be very interesting to see the long-term demand for the Model 3 in China - October was the second-best month ever.
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales - October 2020
The estimated wholesale shipment year-to-date exceeded 92,600 MIC Model 3.
Tesla results in China:
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT/EVProbe (production):
- October 2020: production - 22,929, sales - 12,143
- September 2020: production - 12,212, sales - 11,329
- August 2020: production - 12,714, sales - 11,800
- July 2020: production - 12,571, sales - 11,041
- June 2020: production - N/A, sales - 14,954
- May 2020: production - 11,501, sales - 11,095
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production
About this article