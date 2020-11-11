Sales seems to remain stable, as part of the production is now for export.

According to the latest data from China, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production almost doubled in October!

The production volume was 22,929, which is over 10,000 more than in September. That would also suggest that Tesla Giga Shanghai is running at 5,000+ per week.

The total MIC sales* amounted to about 12,143 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The difference between production and sales also indicate how big of a part of the production is envisioned for export (currently mostly to Europe), which started in late October.

It will be very interesting to see the long-term demand for the Model 3 in China - October was the second-best month ever.

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales - October 2020

external_image

The estimated wholesale shipment year-to-date exceeded 92,600 MIC Model 3.

 

