MINI is working on electrification of its performance John Cooper Works brand, which soon might get its first all-electric model, alongside the conventional versions.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Electric, of which a camouflaged prototype is seen in photos and video, will be based on a new vehicle architecture, which is promised to deliver "the extreme performance of the John Cooper Works brand".

"The current focus on the development of a MINI John Cooper Works Electric demonstrates just how important electric mobility is in terms of the brand’s future direction – the goal is a unique blend of sustainability, performance and passion."

There are not details in the press release, but it seems that not one, but multiple models might be electrified (gradually). We assume that the focus will be on BEVs.

Everything about the John Cooper Works Electric is performance-oriented, so we might wonder how much more powerful it will be compared to the MINI Cooper SE, which was good for 0-60 in 6.9 seconds and is equipped with a 135 kW electric motor (front) and 32.6 kWh battery.

The brakes, wheels, aerodynamics parts, sporty suspension are of course included:

Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI brand said:

“With the MINI Electric, we’ve shown how well brand-typical driving enjoyment and electric mobility can be combined. Now it’s time to translate the passion for performance of the John Cooper Works brand to electromobility. That’s why we’re working to develop concepts for electric John Cooper Works models.” “John Cooper Works models with conventional combustion engines will still continue to have an important role to play, to make sure we’re addressing the wishes and needs of performance enthusiasts all around the world. With this new focus on electric performance, we’re also creating the opportunity to sharpen the distinctive profile of the John Cooper Works brand more than ever before.”

Gallery: MINI John Cooper Works Electric (prototype)