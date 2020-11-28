Audi announced that the 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback 55 will be offered in Europe with an option 22 kW on-board charger (the standard version is 11 kW).

The buyers of the entry-level e-tron 50 and e-tron S models will have to wait a little bit longer, by mid-2021.

It's good news for Audi customers that would like to utilize the full potential of three-phase home connection or popular public 22 kW AC charging points, although it took quite some time since the 22 kW option was hinted at in 2018.

Recently, we heard also about the improved charging power of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to 11 kW standard.

The 22 kW charging option is not the only new thing in the 2021 e-tron. The other thing is a new steering wheel:

The updated steering wheels make driving even more convenient. The driver only has to lightly touch the touch-sensitive rim once per minute with his or her hand to ensure that the lateral guidance of the adaptive cruise assist remains active. The driver remains fully responsible for steering the vehicle, however. The high-end system, which uses data from the central driver assistance controller (zFAS), can keep the Audi e-tron centered in the lane. It also manages longitudinal guidance across the entire speed range. It supports the driver with accelerating, braking, maintaining speed, keeping distance and in traffic jam situations.

... and new 22-inch, titanium gray wheels (10.5Jx22 wheels and 285/35 series tires) for e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback (on top of 20-inch standard and 21-inch option).