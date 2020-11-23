The latest video reports from Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany reveal how huge the factory is and how quickly things progress in just about a week.

The buildings looks really massive. Let's take a look at few photos from the_wolfpack_berlin, recorded on November 21, 2020:

Tesla Giga Berlin (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Giga Berlin (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

According to the latest media reports, Tesla opened up 7,000 job positions, available from January 2021. Just in time to prepare the teams and the production lines for making Tesla Model Y at a later point in 2021.

The first 200 already signed up for the work at the plant, which might become the biggest EV factory in Europe (the Volkswagen's Zwickau is envisioned for 330,000 units annually).

While the work on the plant is really advanced, Tesla soon might trigger a second stage. Indication for that is the fence that appeared in the northern area and a first tree harvester.

Tobias Lindh, author of the video attached below, explains:

"Unfortunately I can't show you the north of the site with the stamping and paint sections. The north of the area got fenced now for the next tree clearing, so right now it's impossible to fly there legally. The first harvester also already arrived at the site."

The question is whether the second stage is to prepare the plot for a battery manufacturing facility or a facility for another EV model (just like in the case of Giga Shanghai, where Model Y project was started a year after the Model 3)?

