The construction of the Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany progresses quickly on all fronts simultaneously. The first buildings should be close to completion by the end of the year, we guess.

One of the latest new things is the red bridge crane, with a Tesla logo, installed in the casting facility. It should be able to pick up 100 tons, according to the description:

Tesla Giga Berlin (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

As we can see in the video (and images) recorded by the_wolfpack_berlin, all of the buildings are advancing:

Tesla Giga Berlin - Paint shop (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - Stamping (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Giga Berlin - Casting (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - Body in white (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Giga Berlin - Drive Unit (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - General assembly (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: