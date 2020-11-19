During a presentation focused on electric vehicles and related technology earlier today, General Motors provided us with our first-ever look at the electric GMC Hummer SUV. Check it out right here.

GM's presentation was focused on the future electric vehicles it will bring to market by 2025, but the stars of the presentation (the stars being the electric cars) were actually on display right on the stage. This includes the SUV version of the Hummer EV.

The SUV version of the Hummer EV is expected to boast very similar specs to that of the pickup truck version, so we basically know what to expect from this SUV. The electric Hummer SUV is expected to launch after the pickup truck version, so perhaps in 2022.

For reference, we've included some of the vital specs for the Hummer electric pickup truck below:

Targeted/Expected Specs For Edition 1 Hummer EV Truck

EPA-estimated 350 miles of range

use of GM Ultium Batteries

1,000 hp

11,500 ft lbs of torque

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds

GMC will launch the Hummer truck with the Edition 1 version, which has a base price of $112,595. We expect the SUV version to be priced similarly. We'll have additional details as the launch draws near.