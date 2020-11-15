Hyundai Motor Group's Genesis is working on its first all-electric car "eG80", based on the group's new E-GMP platform, and according to the latest news, it will offer a wireless charging option.

Genesis would like to be a pioneer in wireless charging and to achieve that it will partner with WiTricity, which supplies the technology compliant with the new SAE J2954 standard.

It will be an option and with a basic power level of about 6-8 kW, as the market for wireless charging is really in its infancy. Moreover, it requires a special installation (the ground assembly) at the customer's property.

One of the important features is Plug and Charge (P&C) to start charging automatically (including user authorization and billing) at public stations, but as of today, there is probably none of those ready.

The unveiling of the Genesis EV is expected in the second quarter of 2021, while the market launch is set for late 2021.

For those who would like a conventional plug-in home charging station, Genesis will offer 7 or 11 kW units with a dedicated "unconventional design" (well, there has to be something unconventional right?).